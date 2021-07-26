John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JBT opened at $137.00 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

