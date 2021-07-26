Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.