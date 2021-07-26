JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (NYSE:UL) a $57.01 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever (NYSE:UL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

UL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

