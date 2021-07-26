JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $246.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

NYSE RMD opened at $259.83 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

