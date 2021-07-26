JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $154,000 Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.