JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

