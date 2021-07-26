JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,228 Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PolyPid were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89. PolyPid Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

