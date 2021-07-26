JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of DYN opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

