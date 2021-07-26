JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,076 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

