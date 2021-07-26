JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 453,491 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.10 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

