JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,445 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

