JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 48.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atomera by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atomera during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Atomera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

ATOM opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.08 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

