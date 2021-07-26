Juggernaut (JGN) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and $1.01 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00838916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084017 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

