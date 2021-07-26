JustBet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,241.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00113207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.52 or 0.99960324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00814473 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.