KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KBC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.