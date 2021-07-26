Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

