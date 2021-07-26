Kennicott Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.