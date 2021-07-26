Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,450 shares of company stock valued at $71,796,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest stock remained flat at $$76.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 223,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,263.33 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.