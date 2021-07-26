Kernel Group Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd

Kernel Group’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Kernel Group had issued 26,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

