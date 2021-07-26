KeyFi Price Down 3.4% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $10,059.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00112177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00132644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,219.87 or 0.99706329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.85 or 0.00824675 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,831 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

