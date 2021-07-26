Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,041 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,025 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $160.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.