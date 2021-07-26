Kidder Stephen W Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $141,905,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

