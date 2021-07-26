Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,203 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Kilroy Realty worth $185,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.