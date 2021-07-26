Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $143.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.10. 3,038,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.