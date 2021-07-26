Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

