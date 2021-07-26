Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.14

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 7133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,386.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

