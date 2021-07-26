Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,007.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,556 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.50 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.