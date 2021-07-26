KIWIGO Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.44 million and $105,476.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00111934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,058.25 or 1.00504750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00829684 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

