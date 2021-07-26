Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

