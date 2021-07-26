KnowBe4 (KNBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $26.91 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

