KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.