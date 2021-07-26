Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $26.28 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

