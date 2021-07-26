Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $417.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

