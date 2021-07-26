Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $247.79 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,016 shares of company stock worth $92,422,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

