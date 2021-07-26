Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $726,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $187.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $187.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.