Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

