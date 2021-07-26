Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $608,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.
In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $51.76 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
