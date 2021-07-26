Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $393.26 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

