Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 178 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

