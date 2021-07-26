Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.