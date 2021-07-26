Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.