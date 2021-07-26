Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

