L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $227.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.31. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

