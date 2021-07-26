Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.93% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

