LATOKEN (LA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $115,914.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $34.04 million and $115,914.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00845157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00084242 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

