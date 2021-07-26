Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

