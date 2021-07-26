Leuthold Group LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

