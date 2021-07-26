Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,726 shares.The stock last traded at $31.13 and had previously closed at $31.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.