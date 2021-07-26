Liberum Capital Raises Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Price Target to GBX 175

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £514.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.84. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.