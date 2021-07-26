Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0535 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $6.03 million and $2,908.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00839993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083955 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.