Liquity (LQTY) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $242,357.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00011830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,626 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

